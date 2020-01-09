BOSTON (CBS) – With some rain in the weekend forecast, you might be seeking indoor enjoyment. Make your dreams of a warm getaway come true, get ahead in that wedding planning, or just escape with a laugh. Here are the stops on our To Do List this weekend.
Wedding & Bridal Expo
The biggest wedding expo in Western Massachusetts returns for its 30th year this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the 30th Annual Springfield Wedding & Bridal Expo will take over the Better Living Center, better known as home of The Big E. Bridal gowns, bridal party wear, fashion shows and more await brides and grooms to be. Taste samples from caterers, see floral designs and photographer samples, talk to bands, DJs and more.
https://www.jenksproductions.com/event/springfield-bridal-expo/
When: January 11 (11am-5pm) & January 12 (11am-4pm)
Where: Better Living Center, 1305 Memorial Ave, West Springfield
Tickets: $10 for adults
Travel Show
If you’re looking for a new adventure, or just a deal on your next trip, head to the Hynes this weekend for the Boston Travel & Adventure Show. Endless vacation options await, along with thousands of travel experts to help find the right destination for you. There are show-only special discounts and trip giveaways. Travel celebrities Samantha Brown, Andrew McCarthy, Peter Greenberg, and Pauline Frommer will be on hand for meet and greets throughout the weekend.
https://travelshows.com/shows/boston/
When: January 11 (10am-5pm) & January 12 (11am-4pm)
Where: Hynes Convention Center, Boston
Tickets: One day ticket: $15, two day ticket: $22 ($5 off with code: WBZ20)
Lots of Laughs
If you could use a laugh, check out Justin Hires’ stand-up routine at Laugh Boston this weekend. The actor, writer, and comedian currently plays Bozer on CBS’s MacGyver. Past credits include the shows Rush Hour and Key & Peele, and the movie 21 Jump Street.
http://laughboston.com/
When: Thursday (8pm), Friday (7:30pm), Saturday (7:30pm & 9:45pm)
Where: Laugh Boston, Boston
Tickets: $20-29