LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS Local) — A man who broke into a fast food restaurant in Georgia early Christmas morning made himself at right home, preparing food and even taking a nap.
The whole incident was captured on surveillance video, however the suspect remains at large.
Video from inside the Taco Bell restaurant shows the burglar climb through a drive-thru window in Lawrenceville, about 30 northeast of Atlanta, shortly after midnight on December 25.
He turned on the fryers and whipped himself up a meal before taking a nap on the restaurant’s floor.
About three hours later, the man woke up and left the store — but not before taking a laptop and tablet.
The suspect was wearing black sweat pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and black sneakers at the time of the break-in.
The Gwinnett County Police Department is offering a reward for information on the brazen burglar.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.