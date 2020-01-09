BOSTON (CBS) — Boston fans have fallen in love with Tacko Fall, so much so that he is among the leaders in NBA All-Star voting. That love is about to grow as big as his 7-foot-6 frame.

Turns out, Tacko loves Tom Brady just as much as everyone else in New England.

“I’ve become a Patriots fan because they were my first football game – besides college. I thought they were going to win the Super Bowl,” Fall told WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche ahead of Wednesday night’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs. “I feel like they have the best franchise in the NFL and they’ll figure things out.”

Brady and the New England offense struggled in last weekend’s Wild Card loss to the Titans, but Fall isn’t going to hold one bad game against the GOAT.

“Tom Brady is the greatest, you can’t knock that,” Fall said.

As everyone wonders what the future holds for Brady, Fall is just trying find his way as a pro basketball player. He’s enjoyed his time bouncing around from Maine to Boston, and his limited success on the floor has given him even more motivation to continue to get better.

The 24-year-old giant has a lot of basketball ahead of him, and like many others, he marvels at the fact that Brady is still playing at such a high level at the age of 42.

“You have to be a different type of animal to do that,” he said, admitting his career likely won’t stretch that far. “That’s amazing.”

Fall found himself on the floor early in Wednesday night’s loss to the Spurs and ended up playing 10 minutes, scoring four points and pulling down three rebounds. He’s averaged 4.3 points, 2.5 boards and 0.5 blocks in his four NBA games, and 13.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in his 12 games for the Maine Red Claws in the G League.