CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Protesters in Cambridge gathered late Thursday afternoon in Harvard Square to pressure lawmakers to make peace with Iran. A few hundred protesters started at the Harvard subway station and marched to the Cambridge Common.
Protesters told WBZ-TV they want the U.S. government to find a peaceful solution to the current conflict with Iran and do not want the Trump administration to send troops to the Middle East. They also said they stand against President Donald Trump and want to be part of a movement to change his policies.
“I’m hoping this makes a difference to the millions of people in the country…who are outraged, angry and in anguish over what they see going on and who need to be in the streets bringing that anger out into the streets in opposition to this,” one organizer said. “I’m not here hoping to influence a particular congressperson or senator, or Donald Trump to that matter.”
The protest will continue at the common with several speeches.
Other similar protests are currently taking place across the state.