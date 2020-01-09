Tom Brady Wearing Another Team's Jersey Would Shake Up Boston Sports In A Way Never Before SeenThe flood of images showing what life would be like if Tom Brady were to actually wear another team's jersey is not going to stop any time soon. Boston's never seen anything like it.

Fan Arrested At Celtics Game After Throwing Hard Seltzer Drink On CourtA fan was arrested for throwing a large can of hard seltzer onto the court during the Boston Celtics game with the San Antonio Spurs at the TD Garden Wednesday night.

No Movement Among Celtics Players In Second Returns From NBA All-Star VotingNBA All-Star voting remains a popularity contest, at least among the fans. The second returns are out for the Feb. 16 exhibition in Chicago, and the five Celtics who highlighted the list a week ago remain in their same spots.

Tacko Fall Has Lots Of Love For Tom Brady, New England PatriotsBoston fans already love Tacko Fall, but wait till they hear what he has to say about Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Celtics Need To Shake These First Quarter StrugglesThe Celtics have been one of the better teams in the NBA to start this season. But they have a fatal flaw that needs to be fixed quickly if they want to remain in that group.