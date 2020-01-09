BOSTON (CBS) – A Northeastern University student has been diagnosed with measles. The student visited several places on campus and in Boston between January 3 and January 6, where other people may have been exposed.
Health officials said people at these locations could become ill up to 21 days following the potential exposure. Anyone who is unclear of their immunization status should contact their doctor.
The Boston Public Health Commission said exposures may have occurred at the below specified locations and times in Boston:
Friday, January 3rd – 8:50pm to 11:30pm
Logan International Airport Terminal E
Saturday, January 4th – 1:00pm to 3:30pm
Blick Art Materials, 333 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02115
Saturday, January 4th – 2:00pm to 5:00pm
Tatte Bakery & Café at the Marino Center, 369 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115
Saturday, January 4th – 12:45pm to 3:00pm
Wollaston Market in the Marino Center, 369 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115
Saturday, January 4th – 9:00pm to 11:15pm
Wollaston Market in the Marino Center, 369 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115
Sunday, January 5th – 11:55am to 2:30pm
CVS, 231 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02115
Monday, January 6th – 7:00am to 9:30am
Rebecca’s Café at Churchill Hall, 360 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115
Monday, January 6th – 3:30pm to 7:30pm
AT&T Store, 699 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116
Monday, January 6th – 5:30pm to 8:00pm
UNIQLO, Newbury 341 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02115
Monday, January 6th – 6:00pm to 8:30pm
Brandy Melville, 351 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02115
Monday, January 6th – 6:30pm to 9:00pm
Amelia’s Taqueria, 1076 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116
The last confirmed case of measles in a Boston resident was in October 2019.