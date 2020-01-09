BOSTON (CBS) — NBA All-Star voting remains a popularity contest, at least among the fans. The second returns are out for the Feb. 16 exhibition in Chicago, and the five Celtics who highlighted the list a week ago remain in their same spots.
Atlanta’s Trae Young is still the king of Eastern Conference guards, but Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker aren’t far behind. But somehow, despite playing in a grand total of zero games since last week’s results, Irving has upped his lead on Walker. Gotta love that fan voting.
Jaylen Brown, despite playing out of his mind this season, remains at No. 7 among Eastern Conference guards.
The second EAST returns from #VoteNBAAllStar 2020!
Make YOUR vote count today by voting here ➡️ https://t.co/baTVUP4ot3 pic.twitter.com/RN8ZmDIJme
— 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 9, 2020
Jayson Tatum is also still in the No. 5 spot among frontcourt players in the East, with 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall behind him in the No. 6 slot. Gordon Hayward is eighth among frontcourt players.
Fall, who is on a two-way deal with Boston and has only played in four NBA games this year, has nearly as many votes as Brown does, which is a bit of a travesty. But again, that’s what you get with fan voting, which only accounts for 50 percent of the process.
The only big change in this second round of results is that LeBron James has passed Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the most votes in the NBA.
Fan voting for the NBA All-Star game concludes Jan. 20.