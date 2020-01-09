BOSTON (CBS) – Def Leppard and Motley Crue will headline a second show at Fenway Park this summer “due to overwhelming demand.” The rock legends will be joined by Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts for two concerts on August 25th and 26th as part of their North American Stadium Tour.
You want more @DefLeppard & @MotleyCrue at Fenway? You got it!
A second show has been added on August 26th as part of the Plainridge Park Casino Fenway Concert Series!
Presales start on Jan. 13: https://t.co/sB7tHHqCfq pic.twitter.com/ndBpaCilDG
The announcement of the first Boston show back in December was met with a lot of excitement from local rock fans.
Tickets for the new show go on sale January 16. Prices range between $160 and $270.
Maroon 5, James Taylor, Green Day and Billy Joel also have shows scheduled for the iconic ballpark this summer.