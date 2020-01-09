CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Def Leppard and Motley Crue will headline a second show at Fenway Park this summer “due to overwhelming demand.” The rock legends will be joined by Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts for two concerts on August 25th and 26th as part of their North American Stadium Tour.

The announcement of the first Boston show back in December was met with a lot of excitement from local rock fans.

Tickets for the new show go on sale January 16. Prices range between $160 and $270.

More ticket information can be found here.

Maroon 5, James Taylor, Green Day and Billy Joel also have shows scheduled for the iconic ballpark this summer.

