WHITMAN (CBS) — Police have arrested the mother of a 2-year-old girl who died after being found unresponsive in a Whitman apartment late last month, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. Shaniqua Leonard, 29, has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child.
Lyric Farrell was found unresponsive inside a Washington Street apartment on Dec. 28. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but on Dec. 31, she was taken off life support and died.
Leonard was arrested Thursday afternoon in Dorchester and was taken to Brockton. She will be arraigned in Brockton District Court at a later date.
An investigation into Lyric Farrell’s death is ongoing.