LAWRENCE (CBS) — The suspect in a shooting that killed a man on New Year’s Eve in Lawrence has been taken into custody, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office. They said Luis Polanco, 25, of Lawrence turned himself in to New York City police on Tuesday.
Just before midnight on Dec. 31, 2019, Lawrence police received a call about a shooting on Summer Street, police said. At the scene, they said they found 35-year-old Wilson Javier of Salem, New Hampshire, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Polanco was arraigned in New York County Criminal Court on a fugitive from justice charge and he waived rendition. He will be arraigned for murder in Lawrence District Court at a later date.
Javier’s death is still under investigation.