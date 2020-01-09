CBSN BostonWatch Now
By Hoodline
Filed Under:Cambridge Restaurants, Hoodline


(HOODLINE) – Craving some pizza or sweets, but need to avoid gluten? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gluten-free spots around Cambridge, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list.

1. Otto

PHOTO: OTTO/YELP

First on the list is OTTO. Located at 1432 Massachusetts Ave. in West Cambridge, the pizza spot, which offers gluten-free and vegetarian options, is the highest-rated gluten-free restaurant in Cambridge, boasting four stars out of 430 reviews on Yelp.

2. Momi Nonmi

Photo: momi nonmi/Yelp

Next up is Momi Nonmi, situated at 1128 Cambridge St. With four stars out of 106 reviews on Yelp, the izakaya spot that specializes in tapas and offers gluten-free options, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Violette Gluten Free Bakery

PHOTO: TAYA A./YELP

And finally, Violette Gluten Free Bakery, located at 1786 Mass Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the gluten-free sweets spot four stars out of 68 reviews.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

