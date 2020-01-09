(HOODLINE) – Craving some pizza or sweets, but need to avoid gluten? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gluten-free spots around Cambridge, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list.
1. Otto
PHOTO: OTTO/YELP
First on the list is OTTO. Located at 1432 Massachusetts Ave. in West Cambridge, the pizza spot, which offers gluten-free and vegetarian options, is the highest-rated gluten-free restaurant in Cambridge, boasting four stars out of 430 reviews on Yelp.
2. Momi Nonmi
Next up is Momi Nonmi, situated at 1128 Cambridge St. With four stars out of 106 reviews on Yelp, the izakaya spot that specializes in tapas and offers gluten-free options, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Violette Gluten Free Bakery
And finally, Violette Gluten Free Bakery, located at 1786 Mass Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the gluten-free sweets spot four stars out of 68 reviews.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.