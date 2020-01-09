Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A local organization is helping veterans stay warm this winter. The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation is teaming up with Ocean State Job Lot to distribute coats to veterans and families in need.
The coats are given out from mobile trucks that travel to communities that were not previously serviced. Volunteers make 10 stops a day every week.
The foundation works to provide programs, services and goods to help Massachusetts active duty military, National Guard, Coast Guard, veterans and their families.
Anyone looking for more information can email coats4vets@mmsfi.org.