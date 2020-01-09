BOURNE (CBS) – Someone tried to derail a Cape Cod Central Railroad train Thursday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.
They said vandals pushed five large concrete blocks on the tracks in Bourne overnight hoping to damage an oncoming train. Police said the train was going slow enough when the operator saw the blocks just before 9 a.m. and was able to stop in time. No one was hurt. Some of the blocks weigh about 200 pounds, police said.
The railroad runs a Christmas train on those tracks during the holiday season.
State transportation officials told WBZ-TV the concrete was used to secure a tent that was part of that event and they believe the vandals rolled the blocks from the tent to the tracks.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police.