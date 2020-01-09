NASHUA, N.H. (CBS/AP) — Three employees were sickened by a cleaning chemical at an Amazon warehouse in New Hampshire, fire officials said Thursday.
Firefighters in Nashua responded at about 4 a.m. for a report of a chemical reaction that happened while a crew was mixing chemicals. One of the substances was identified that was being mixed with an unknown chemical.
Respiratory issues were the main symptoms being experienced by the employees.
The building was evacuated and the employees were taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center. Two were treated and released while one remains hospitalized.
A fire department report said after the building had been ventilated, crews monitored the building using air and chemical metering devices and found no abnormal readings.
OSHA and the state fire marshal’s office were notified and will be on scene Thursday morning.
