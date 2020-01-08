Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Having a baby isn’t cheap. And according to a new study it’s getting even more expensive.
According to researchers at the University of Michigan, the average out of pocket cost of having a baby jumped from just over $3,000 in 2008 to more than $4,500 in 2015. That’s including pregnancy, delivery, and the three months postpartum. The costs for having a C-section were even higher.
While the Affordable Care Act requires full coverage for preventive services, families are still on the hook for many copays.
Rising costs may cause some mothers to skip routine care which could lead to poorer outcomes for mothers and their babies.