Tom Brady Determined To Keep Playing: 'I Know I Still Have More To Prove'The entire sports world -- and certainly the Boston sports media -- has done quite a bit of talking about Tom Brady and his future. Now, Tom Brady has spoken himself.

Report: Josh McDaniels Will Actually Get To Go On His Job Interview With Cleveland BrownsIt's been a rough few days for Josh McDaniels. But there is at least a light at the end of the tunnel.

Larry David Told Jets To Draft Lamar Jackson, But They Laughed Him Off The PhoneThe creator of Seinfeld and everyone's favorite social assassin could have saved the New York Jets. If only they had listened to his advice in 2018.

Kemba Walker May Return Vs. Spurs, But Celtics May Be Without Daniel TheisThe Boston Celtics may get starting point guard Kemba Walker back for Wednesday night's visit from the San Antonio Spurs. But that doesn't mean the "Hospital Celtics" will be whole again.

Patriots Sign Defensive Lineman Tashawn Bower To Future ContractAfter signing seven players to future contracts on Monday, the Patriots added another on Tuesday.