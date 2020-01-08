LEOMINSTER (CBS) – The Macy’s at The Mall at Whitney Field in Leominster is set to close, a spokeswoman for the company said. This comes amid reports that Macy’s is closing more than a dozen stores in 2020 as retailers struggle to attract customers.
Clearance sales in Leominster will start this month.
“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served the Leominster community over the past 18 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at nearby Macy’s stores including Macy’s Solomon Pond, Macy’s Nashua, Macy’s Auburn and Macy’s Natick as well as online at macys.com,” spokeswoman Emily Hawkins told WBZ-TV in a statement.
Macy’s employees who are not able to get jobs at nearby stores will be eligible for severance, she said.
Earlier in the week, Pier 1 said it plans to close up to 450 stores and is reportedly nearing a bankruptcy filing.