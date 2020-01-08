By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — The New York Jets were a punchline for much of the 2019 season, and one could argue that a perfect soundtrack for their occasionally hysterical struggles is the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song. That didn’t have to be the case, if only the Jets had listened to the star of that show, Larry David.
Yes, the creator of Seinfeld and everyone’s favorite social assassin could have saved the New York Jets. In 2018, he called up the Jets front office and recommended drafting quarterback Lamar Jackson to then-GM Mike Maccagnan. In hindsight, that’s some pretty, pretty, pretty good advice.
But the Jets wouldn’t have any of it. Instead, Maccagnan treated David like he had just pitched the car periscope.
“I did call Mike Maccagnan and I recommended that he draft Lamar Jackson. He kind of gave me the most condescending [reaction]. He laughed at me,” David said on his Tuesday appearance on The Michael Kay Show in New York.
David is used to being laughed at, and really, the Jets weren’t alone in doubting Jackson. They instead drafted Sam Darnold with the No. 3 pick, while Jackson slipped all the way to Baltimore at No. 32.
While Darnold has shown some promise, he’s had an up-and-down first two seasons in New York, filled with a bout of mono and ghost sightings against the Patriots on national TV. Jackson, meanwhile, is the favorite to win this year’s MVP after his dynamic play led the Ravens to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Maybe next time David gives the Jets a call, they’ll listen. Or maybe next time David should just enlist the help of Susie Essman; she’s pretty good at making sure her point is heard.