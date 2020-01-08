BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a rough few days for Josh McDaniels. But there is at least a light at the end of the tunnel.

After losing in the wild-card round on Saturday, McDaniels had not one but two head coaching doors close in his face before he could even go on his scheduled job interviews. On Wednesday though, there was a positive development, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that despite the flurry of head coach signings on Tuesday, the Browns plan to complete all of their scheduled interviews before making a decision on their next head coach.

“They want to complete the process,” Rapoport explained.

The #Browns will interview #Eagles DC Jim Schwartz today, they announce, and then they have #Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski and #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels. They plan to complete each interview, rather than cut it off and hire someone early. They want to complete the process. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2020

McDaniels, 43, is a native of Canton, Ohio, so the Cleveland job could hold special significance to him.

McDaniels had been scheduled to interview with the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants, but those teams opted to make their decisions — Baylor head coach Matt Rhule in Carolina and Patriots special teams coordinator/wide receivers coach Joe Judge in New York — before completing all of their scheduled interviews.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported that part of the reason McDaniels missed out on the jobs in Carolina and New York was because he was not permitted by the Patriots to interview earlier this week, due to the conducting of exit interviews in Foxboro.

One thing that didn't help #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels' this wk: He wasn't permitted to interview until Wed b/c of Patriots exit interviews, I'm told. #Panthers & #Giants jobs were filled today & he was scheduled to talk to both. Only #Browns left for him. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 7, 2020

The field figures to be crowded in Berea, though, as McDaniels will be the seventh candidate to interview for the job made vacant by the firing of Freddie Kitchens. The team has already welcomed in Mike McCarthy (who’s since become Dallas’ head coach), Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Salah, and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. This week, the team will interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski before finally meeting with McDaniels on Friday.

If McDaniels does not get the Cleveland job, then he’ll almost certainly be returning to his role as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, as Cleveland is now the lone remaining NFL team without a head coach.