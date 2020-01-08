In Retrospect, Patriots' 2019 Problems Were Easy To Have ForeseenLast summer, we all saw these potential problems. Turns out, we were right. Now, here's how Bill Belichick might respond.

Celtics Won't Have To Worry About Joel Embiid On Thursday NightThe Celtics are catching a huge break Thursday night, with 76ers big man Joel Embiid already ruled out for their visit to Philadelphia.

Tom Brady Determined To Keep Playing: 'I Know I Still Have More To Prove'The entire sports world -- and certainly the Boston sports media -- has done quite a bit of talking about Tom Brady and his future. Now, Tom Brady has spoken himself.

Report: Josh McDaniels Will Actually Get To Go On His Job Interview With Cleveland BrownsIt's been a rough few days for Josh McDaniels. But there is at least a light at the end of the tunnel.

Larry David Told Jets To Draft Lamar Jackson, But They Laughed Him Off The PhoneThe creator of Seinfeld and everyone's favorite social assassin could have saved the New York Jets. If only they had listened to his advice in 2018.