BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are catching a huge break Thursday night, with 76ers big man Joel Embiid already ruled out for their visit to Philadelphia. Embiid is meeting with a specialist for his dislocated left ring finger on Wednesday, and won’t get the chance to put up another big game against Boston.
It’s a big loss for the 76ers, who have taken both of their meetings with Boston so far this season. And Embiid was a big part of those two victories, averaging 26.5 points, 13 rebounds and 4.5 assists in those games.
The Celtics had no answer for Embiid as he went off for 38 points and 13 rebounds in a 115-109 win in Boston last month. For his career, Embiid has averaged 24.5 points and 13.6 rebounds in his 10 games against the Celtics.
While Embiid has put up big numbers against the Celtics, those monster performances didn’t always lead to Philadelphia victories. He is still just 4-6 against the Celtics during the regular season, and 5-10 overall when you add in the playoffs.
Without Embiid, the Celtics can expect to see plenty of old friend Al Horford, who has struggled to find his role in Philadelphia. But Boston is also hurting in the frontcourt, with Daniel Theis questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Spurs with a left knee soreness. Big men Robert Williams and Vincent Poirier are both still out with injuries.
The Celtics and 76ers have one more regular season matchup after Thursday night, meeting in Boston on Feb. 1.