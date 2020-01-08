Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – This year’s flu season in Massachusetts is shaping up to be worse than last.
So far, health officials have confirmed about 1,300 cases. At this point last year, that number was about 850.
The latest weekly flu report says that influenza severity has increased from low to moderate. So far, influenza B has proved to be the most common form of the flu.
The health department urges people across the state to get vaccinated and stay home if they feel sick to help stop the virus from spreading.