BOSTON (CBS) — For all intents and purposes, Julian Edelman was the Patriots’ receiving corps.
At 33 years old, Edelman caught 100 passes, topped 1,100 receiving yards, and caught six touchdowns. He led the Patriots in all three categories, and he did it all while fighting through shoulder, rib and knee injuries.
Now, some details are coming out on Edelman’s injuries, and they show the level of toughness exhibited by the receiver all year long.
The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that Edelman’s shoulder injury was a separated AC joint.
Overall, Howe said that the three injuries “were described as serious enough that they would have ended some other players’ seasons.”
According to Howe, Edelman may undergo surgery, though it was not specified which injury (or injuries) would require a surgical repair.
Despite the pain, Edelman suited up for all 16 contests plus the playoff loss for the Patriots, as Tom Brady and the offense badly needed him. He scored the team’s lone offensive touchdown early in the second quarter on a jet sweep vs. Tennessee.