Kemba Walker May Return Vs. Spurs, But Celtics May Be Without Daniel TheisThe Boston Celtics may get starting point guard Kemba Walker back for Wednesday night's visit from the San Antonio Spurs. But that doesn't mean the "Hospital Celtics" will be whole again.

Pastrnak, Rask Lead Bruins Over Predators 6-2David Pastrnak scored for the third consecutive game, Tuukka Rask made 34 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Nashville Predators 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Celtics Reportedly A Potential Suitor For Wizards' Davis BertansThe Wizards aren't looking to trade sharpshooter Davis Bertans, but they'll certainly listen to offers should teams call about his services. And there is no shortage of suitors for Bertans, with the Boston Celtics reportedly among the teams interested.

Tom Brady's Contract Value Complicated By Complete Lack Of 43-Year-Old Quarterbacking PrecedentTom Brady can still play championship football. He still wants to play football. The question now becomes how much teams are willing to bank on the unimaginable.

Josh McDaniels Down To Just One Head Coach OpeningEven before the Patriots got an early jump on their offseason, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was the cream of the crop among head coaching candidates. But things have changed quite a bit in just a few days.