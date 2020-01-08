BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics may get starting point guard Kemba Walker back for Wednesday night’s visit from the San Antonio Spurs. But that doesn’t mean the “Hospital Celtics” will be whole again.
After missing the last three games with the flu, Walker has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday night’s tilt at TD Garden. The C’s won two of the three games that Walker missed, notching wins against the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls before dropping Monday night’s game to the Washington Wizards.
But with one potential return comes another potential absence, with starting center Daniel Theis is listed as questionable with left knee soreness. Theis has started all but one of the 31 games he’s played this season, averaging 7.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest. The C’s are really hurting at center, with Robert Williams and Vincent Poirier both sidelined with injuries.
If Theis can’t go, Brad Stevens will likely turn to Enes Kanter in his starting five. Kanter has been a force off the Boston bench lately, averaging 12.1 points, 10.6 rebounds (including 3.9 offensive boards) and 1.9 blocks in his last seven games.
It’ll be interesting to see how Stevens uses his rotation on Wednesday, with a key matchup against the 76ers in Philadelphia on Thursday.