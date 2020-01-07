BOSTON (CBS) – Three of America’s best-rated restaurants can be found right here in Massachusetts. That’s according to Yelp’s “Top 100 Places To Eat In 2020” list, which features restaurants from the North End, Marlboro and Brockton.
Carmelina’s on Hanover Street comes in at No. 49. They promise “traditional Sicilian comfort food with a Mediterranean twist.” It has 4.5 stars based on more than 2,000 Yelp reviews; a diner who ate there recently writes that Carmelina’s is a “can’t miss place in the North End!”
Down the list at No. 76 is Pruller Restaurant in Marlboro. Reviewers praise the Brazilian barbecue spot for its affordable and delicious all-you-can-eat buffet.
Two spots behind Pruller at 78 is JJ’s Caffe in Brockton, which specializes in breakfast and brunch. One customer told the Phantom Gourmet during a visit that “It’s just a little café on the side of the road. You don’t expect it to be run by a gourmet chef.”
No. 1 on the list is The Shawarma Guys food truck in San Diego.
Yelp says it determined the list by looking at ratings and number of reviews in 2019.