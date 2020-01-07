



LOWELL (CBS) – Eric Griffin, a Tewksbury man charged with murdering his girlfriend, Jennifer Kalicki, in September faced a judge on Tuesday and was ordered to remain held without bail. Kalicki’s family spoke outside court, saying they have no doubt Griffin is guilty.

Griffin appeared behind a glass partition and pleaded not guilty to first degree murder, strangulation, and domestic assault and battery.

Kalicki’s family and friends wore matching shirts with her photograph on them to Lowell District Court on Tuesday. They said they are optimistic justice will be served.

“I think he’s a coward and he is going to try to get away with it. But the evidence is going to show he killed her,” friend Samantha Bilotta said.

Griffin has an extensive criminal record. He had been released from Billerica House of Corrections just days before Kalicki was killed.

Prosecutors said that Griffin had two prior restraining orders, a pending domestic violence case against Kalicki that was dismissed on September 9, and numerous violations of his probation.

Text messages included in the police report show Kalicki pleading for help, saying Griffin was “losing it.”

“I just need help,” one message read.

On Tuesday, Kalicki’s mother Kathy Gadd said she is certain Griffin killed her daughter.

“He did it. There’s no two ways about it,” she said. “They can’t deny it. He did it.”