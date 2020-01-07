SALEM (CBS) — The drunk driver charged with causing the crash that killed an 11-year-old girl in Lawrence last summer has pleaded guilty. Selvin Manuel Lima, 24, was sentenced to 12-to-14 years in prison Monday followed by five years probation.
According to the Essex District Attorney’s Office, Lima was speeding away from a traffic stop when he hit a sedan carrying 11-year-old Taysha Silva, her mother, sister, cousin, and her mother’s boyfriend on July 13. Taysha died and the four others were seriously injured.
In Salem Superior Court on Monday, Lima pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including manslaughter, three counts of operating under the influence causing serious bodily harm, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Lima was also sentenced to nine-to-10 years based on the other charges, but the sentences will be served concurrently. Once he is released, Lima must adhere to curfews, and submit to random alcohol screenings while on probation.
He will receive credit for time served.
Prosecutors also said Taysha’s eight-year-old sister suffered traumatic brain injuries in the crash. She still cannot walk and lost control of major body functions.