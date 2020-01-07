BOSTON (CBS) — A Patriots assistant coach is leaving New England to become the head coach of the New York Giants. It’s not the one that you might think.

According to Adam Schefter, Joe Judge and the Giants are finalizing a deal to make the special teams coordinator/wide receivers coach the new head coach in New York.

New York Giants are finalizing a deal to make Patriots’ wide receivers coach Joe Judge their next head coach, league sources tell ESPN. Deal was in the works as of last night, which is another reason Matt Rhule took the Panthers’ HC job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2020

The 38-year-old Judge just completed his eighth season with New England. He was a special teams coach when he joined the staff in 2012, and he was elevated to special teams coordinator in 2015. Prior to 2019, Judge took on the role of wide receivers coach, after a number of coaches departed New England to join Brian Flores in Miami. Prior to his coaching stint with New England, he coached for three years under Nick Saban at the University of Alabama.

Judge also gained coaching experience in the collegiate ranks at Birmingham-Southern and Mississippi State.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that Bill Belichick helped teach Judge “what it takes to become a head coach.”

#Patriots coach Bill Belichick knew early on Joe Judge was head-coach material, meeting with him on a regular basis to go over program-building and what it takes to become a head coach. Now, he’s the #Giants coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2020

Judge takes over for Pat Shurmur, who led the Giants to a disappointing 9-23 record over two seasons. Shurmur had replaced Ben McAdoo, who had gone 13-15 in his nearly two seasons at the helm of the Giants. Those two coaching disappointments came after the end of the long run by Tom Coughlin, who steered the Giants to a 102-90 record over 12 seasons, including two Super Bowl wins over the Patriots in 2007 and 2011.