BOSTON (CBS) — A Patriots assistant coach is leaving New England to become the head coach of the New York Giants. It’s not the one that you might think.

According to Adam Schefter, Joe Judge and the Giants are finalizing a deal to make the special teams coordinator/wide receivers coach the new head coach in New York.

The 38-year-old Judge just completed his eighth season with New England. He was a special teams coach when he joined the staff in 2012, and he was elevated to special teams coordinator in 2015. Prior to 2019, Judge took on the role of wide receivers coach, after a number of coaches departed New England to join Brian Flores in Miami. Prior to his coaching stint with New England, he coached for three years under Nick Saban at the University of Alabama.

Judge also gained coaching experience in the collegiate ranks at Birmingham-Southern and Mississippi State.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that Bill Belichick helped teach Judge “what it takes to become a head coach.”

Judge takes over for Pat Shurmur, who led the Giants to a disappointing 9-23 record over two seasons. Shurmur had replaced Ben McAdoo, who had gone 13-15 in his nearly two seasons at the helm of the Giants. Those two coaching disappointments came after the end of the long run by Tom Coughlin, who steered the Giants to a 102-90 record over 12 seasons, including two Super Bowl wins over the Patriots in 2007 and 2011.

