BOSTON (CBS) — After signing seven players to future contracts on Monday, the Patriots added another on Tuesday. This time it’s defensive lineman Tashawn Bower.
Bower may sound familiar, because he was signed to New England’s practice squad in late November. He started his 2019 season on the non-football injury list with the Minnesota Vikings, the team he signed with after going undrafted out of LSU in 2017.
In seven career NFL games — all with the Vikings — Bower has seven combined tackles and one sack. He appeared in 40 games in college, totaling 60 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Four of those sacks and 23 of his career tackles at LSU came in his senior season, when he transitioned to a hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end.