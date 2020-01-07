MALDEN (CBS) — Police are looking for a man believed to be “armed and dangerous” after two separate armed robberies at CVS pharmacies in Malden. The CVS stores on 32 Ferry Street and 1080 Eastern Avenue were targeted on Jan. 4 and 6, police said.
The man allegedly walked into the pharmacies with a gym bag, pulled out a gun, and robbed the stores.
Surveillance photos of the suspect were posted on Facebook.
“We’re hoping that your eyes and potential knowledge of the individual can help us place the individual in custody as soon as possible, before he hurts someone or attempts another robbery,” said police.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information is asked to call Malden Police at 781-322-1212 or by texting “MALDEN” with your tip to 847411. Do not approach him.
“Let’s hold him accountable together,” said police.