BOSTON (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a gun went off inside a customs area at Logan Airport.
In a statement to CBSN Boston, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Statement spokesman said the gun went off accidentally.
On Friday, January 3, a firearm accidentally discharged within the CBP facilities at Logan International Airport. No passengers were in the immediate area at the time of the incident. CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibilities has initiated an investigation into the incident and CBP will take any necessary corrective action based on the investigation.
No one was injured during the incident.