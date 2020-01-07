BOSTON (CBS) — Even before the Patriots got an early jump on their offseason, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was the cream of the crop among head coaching candidates. But things have changed quite a bit in just a few days.

McDaniels was once considered a top candidate for the head coaching vacancy in Carolina, and was set to interview with the Panthers on Tuesday. Instead, the Panthers convinced Baylor’s Matt Rhule to leave the college ranks with a truckload of money. McDaniels never had a chance to interview for the job.

No biggie, right? McDaniels had an interview scheduled with the New York Giants on Wednesday, so he still had a few options on the table. That was until the Giants hired Patriots special teams/wide receivers coach Joe Judge on Tuesday, before they even had a chat with McDaniels.

Now McDaniels is down to one option, the only team without a head coach in the NFL: The Cleveland Browns. He’s scheduled to meet with them on Friday, unless they hire a head coach between now and then.

Maybe McDaniels should reach out to the Browns to have their chat sooner rather than later, considering Cleveland will interivew two potential candidates ahead of McDaniels on Friday, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Browns’ upcoming interview schedule: 🏈Wednesday: Eagles DC Jim Schwartz.

🏈Thursday: Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski.

🏈Friday: Patriots OC Josh McDaniels.

Already interviewed: Eric Bieniemy, Greg Roman, Robert Saleh. Browns want to have a deal in place by Saturday, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2020

McDaniels has always been connected to the Browns whenever they go out on their annual coaching search, given his ties to Cleveland and New England’s success with him on the sidelines (2019 notwithstanding). Various reports had him as the favorite to land in Cleveland this offseason, though other reports said the same about Carolina and New York, and both of those jobs came and went without McDaniels interviewing with the teams.

The New England offensive coordinator famously left the Indianapolis Colts at the altar two years ago, opting to sign a fat extension with the Patriots at the last minute after accepting the position. This time around, it may be McDaniels who is left empty-handed in his quest to become a head coach again.