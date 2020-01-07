



BOSTON (CBS) — An IRS agent convicted of raping an intern during the summer of 2017 will spend seven-to-eight years in prison. James Clarke appeared in Suffolk Superior Court for his sentencing Tuesday where his victim gave an emotional statement.

The woman, who asked not to identified, told the courtroom that Clarke deserved a heavy sentence. She said she will never feel safe walking in Boston again, having a drink in public, and feared his supporters.

According to prosecutors, Clarke, 46, sexually assaulted the victim, who was 21 at the time, in his government-issued car in the Government Center garage on July 26, 2017. It took place after a heavy night of drinking.

He allegedly handcuffed the victim and shoved his service weapon into her mouth. Prosecutors said her saliva was on the gun and she had an injury to her throat along with injuries consistent with being handcuffed and strangled.

On Tuesday, the woman said she was grateful to be alive and that when he put the gun in her mouth, she did not know if it was loaded or not. She described being scared and crying for hours while in the hospital as a rape kit was conducted.

She also stressed how “disrespectful” supporters of Clarke had been to her and her family during the process.

The courtroom was packed with supporters for both parties.

After Clarke’s arraignment in 2018, his defense attorney said the acts between Clarke and the victim were consensual and that he only showed her the gun and let her handle it.

On Tuesday, he said Clarke put himself through college and law school, got married, had three young children, had good family relationships and received 100 letters of support.

Clarke was charged with aggravated rape, rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, indecent assault and battery, and strangulation.

After Clarke’s time in prison, he faces ten years of probation.