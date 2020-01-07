Comments
CARMEL, Maine (CBS) – Maine State Police said 50-60 vehicles were involved in a pileup during the Tuesday morning commute on Interstate 95. The road will likely remain closed for most of the day after the crash, which led to injuries.
It happened around 7:40 a.m. on I-95 North in Carmel near mile marker 174.
Maine Forest Rangers, a ranger helicopter, and Maine State Police are all at the scene.
The northbound side of the road is closed. Traffic is being detoured at Exit 157.
Police said a LifeFlight helicopter was called to the scene. Injuries have been reported, but the extent is not yet known.
Multiple tow trucks have responded to the area.