SOUTHBORO (CBS) – A former Cambridge Police officer has been arrested and charged with robbing an elderly man.
Timothy Caulfield, 48, of Framingham, is accused of stealing the man’s wallet and cell phone inside the victim’s garage in Southboro last Thursday.
Officers tracked him down the next day outside a liquor store in Framingham.
He was arraigned Monday in Westboro District Court on robbery and witness intimidation charges and then released on bail. He’s due back in court February 14.
Police say a second suspect is expected to face charges as well.