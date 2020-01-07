BOSTON (CBS) — The Wizards aren’t looking to trade sharpshooter Davis Bertans, but they’ll certainly listen to offers should teams call about his services. And there is no shortage of suitors for Bertans, with the Boston Celtics reportedly among the teams interested.
According to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington, the Celtics and Denver Nuggets have emerged as potential suitors for Bertans. The Sixers, Hawks and Lakers have also expressed interest in the 6-foot-10 forward.
Bertans is currently dealing with a quad injury, but he’s had a breakout season for Washington so far. He’s averaging a career-high 15.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 43 percent from three-point range on 8.6 attempts per game — also a career-best. He’s extremely affordable, making $7 million this season, so teams won’t have to go too crazy trying to match contracts in a swap with the Wizards.
The one caveat is Bertans is expected to cash in this summer when he becomes a free agent, so he’d likely be a rental. But if Danny Ainge is looking to add another spot-up shooter to his roster, Bertans will likely be one of the best options available ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.