Celtics Reportedly A Potential Suitor For Wizards' Davis BertansThe Wizards aren't looking to trade sharpshooter Davis Bertans, but they'll certainly listen to offers should teams call about his services. And there is no shortage of suitors for Bertans, with the Boston Celtics reportedly among the teams interested.

Tom Brady's Contract Value Complicated By Complete Lack Of 43-Year-Old Quarterbacking PrecedentTom Brady can still play championship football. He still wants to play football. The question now becomes how much teams are willing to bank on the unimaginable.

Josh McDaniels Down To Just One Head Coach OpeningEven before the Patriots got an early jump on their offseason, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was the cream of the crop among head coaching candidates. But things have changed quite a bit in just a few days.

Report: Patriots Assistant Joe Judge To Become New York Giants' Head CoachA Patriots assistant coach is leaving New England to become the head coach of the New York Giants. It's not the one that you might think.

Report: Red Sox Allegedly Used Video To Steal Sign Sequences During 108-Win 2018 SeasonIn November, MLB opened up an investigation into potential sign stealing by the Houston Astros. The investigation was broad, and it's now ensnared the Boston Red Sox in controversy.