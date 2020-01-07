Comments
CANTON (CBS) – A freshman student at Blue Hills Regional Technical School brought a pellet gun and a live round of ammunition to school Tuesday, according to the superintendent.
At about 1:10 p.m., multiple students alerted a school official that the male student possibly had a firearm.
Canton Police were notified and the student was pulled out of class. A live round of ammunition and an “extremely realistic” black pellet gun were found in his backpack.
Superintendent Jill Rossetti said there was no threat to the school community and praised the students who came forward with that they heard.
Canton Police and the school are investigating and the student will face discipline.