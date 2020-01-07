ATTLEBORO (CBS) – An Attleboro High School student has proven a little kindness can go a long way.
Just before winter break, Attleboro senior Jack Sweeney asked the school’s beloved janitor Tony Coelho what he wanted for Christmas.
Coelho said his boots were worn out and he could use a new pair.
So Sweeney went to social media and more than a dozen students quickly pitched in to help with the cost.
“These kids are the best, you know,” Coelho told Providence TV station WJAR.
“I think that if everyone did little things to help out their community and help out the people who deserve it the most, they can make the biggest difference,” said Sweeney.
As for finding the perfect size boot, Sweeney pretended he was working on a school project and needed Coelho’s height and shoe size.