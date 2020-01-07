CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Aaron Hernandez, Boston News, Netflix


BOSTON (CBS) – A documentary about a convicted murderer and former New England Patriots tight end is set to hit Netflix next week. On Tuesday, the streaming service released the full trailer for “Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez.”

“Go beyond the headlines and find out how Aaron Hernandez went from in-demand athlete to wanted man,” Netflix said in a tweet.

The trailer touches on Hernandez’s troubled childhood, his rise to NFL stardom, his concussions and the murder charges.

Hernandez was arrested and convicted in the 2013 murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. He was also charged in a South End double murder but was acquitted in 2017.

Days after the acquittal, the 27-year-old killed himself in his prison cell.

“Aaron Hernandez was a ticking time bomb” a voice in the trailer says.

Watch the trailer below [Warning: Explicit language]

“Killer Inside” comes to Netflix on January 15.

