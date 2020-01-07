BOSTON (CBS) – A documentary about a convicted murderer and former New England Patriots tight end is set to hit Netflix next week. On Tuesday, the streaming service released the full trailer for “Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez.”
“Go beyond the headlines and find out how Aaron Hernandez went from in-demand athlete to wanted man,” Netflix said in a tweet.
The trailer touches on Hernandez’s troubled childhood, his rise to NFL stardom, his concussions and the murder charges.
Hernandez was arrested and convicted in the 2013 murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. He was also charged in a South End double murder but was acquitted in 2017.
Days after the acquittal, the 27-year-old killed himself in his prison cell.
“Aaron Hernandez was a ticking time bomb” a voice in the trailer says.
Watch the trailer below [Warning: Explicit language]
Go beyond the headlines and find out how Aaron Hernandez went from in-demand athlete to wanted man.
Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez premieres January 15 pic.twitter.com/ZY5N8IoirW
— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 7, 2020
“Killer Inside” comes to Netflix on January 15.