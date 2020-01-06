



READING (CBS) – There was a long overdue honor for a 103-year-old veteran in Reading on Monday. Peter Fantasia was given several medals for his service in World War II. He served in the Army and survived months as a prisoner of war.

Representative Seth Moulton, a veteran himself, helped to make this special ceremony possible. Fantasia modestly acknowledged the applause as the array of hardware waited.

“God’s been good and I don’t know what to say,” Fantasia said.

Indeed, the 103-year-old never says much about his days as Army medic, partly out of respect for his fallen comrades.

“He made it back, a lot of people didn’t, and I’m sure that he would say the same thing that those are the real heroes,” said Paul Fantasia, Peter’s son.

In fact, it took a grandson’s high school project to shine the spotlight on that 1944 night in France, when Peter was tending to wounded soldiers in a foxhole as the Germans closed in.

He could have scurried away, but did not, and was captured, serving six months as a prisoner of war.

On Monday, Rep. Moulton was happy to do the belated honors, pinning eight medals on Peter’s sweatshirt — including the Bronze Star for heroism — which for some reason had never made it to the retired postal worker.

“It’s not just about giving Peter what he deserves, it’s about setting an example of true heroic, truly modest service to the country,” Rep. Moulton said.

No one who knows the Somerville native was expecting a speech.

“I’m not one for writing stuff,” Fantasia said.

But those who turned out for the ceremony, especially his family, were proud to see the humble hero recognized. Even if it took seven decades.

Peter Fantasia grew up in Somerville where a corner is now named in his honor. He’s now moved into an assisted living facility in Reading. He says, god willing, he’ll celebrate his 104th birthday next month.