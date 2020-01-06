BOSTON (CBS) — As is usually the case when a season comes to an end, news of the injuries that players dealt with throughout the season are now coming to light. That includes Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who was reportedly hobbled by a pair of injuries late in the season.
According to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, who previously reported that Brady dealt with tennis elbow late in the season, the QB also played through a bad foot. Brady injured the foot at some point in December, according to Giardi, when the Patriots played five games.
The injury likely occurred during New England’s Week 13 loss in Houston on Dec 1. The following week, ahead of New England’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Foxboro, Brady popped up on the injury report with both an elbow and toe injury. That toe injury was gone from the injury report the following week, when Brady was only limited with the elbow ailment.
Brady was sacked three times against the Texans, and three more times the following week in New England’s loss to the Chiefs. In those five December games, Brady completed just 57 percent of his passes for 1,115 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He ran the ball nine times in that span, picking up 35 yards.
Of course, neither injury kept Brady out of any games. And the quarterback won’t use either of them for an excuse for the offense’s lackluster performance during that stretch.
And with that, we can all go back to pondering about the quarterback’s future.