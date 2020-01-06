BOSTON (CBS) — The Dallas Cowboys finally fired Jason Garrett on Sunday, after years of the head coach keeping the Cowboys competitive without taking them to elevated heights.
On Monday, they named his replacement: Former Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy … who was fired by the Packers in the 2018 season for … keeping the Packers competitive every year without keeping them at elevated heights.
Nevertheless, after a painstaking process of removing Garrett over the course of multiple weeks, Jerry Jones has settled on McCarthy to lead Dallas into the 2020s.
Mike McCarthy tells me he just signed with the #Cowboys. Done deal. He’s their new head coach.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 6, 2020
The deal came together quickly, as it only took a sleepover at the Jones residence to get it done.
New Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy stayed over Jerry Jones’ house on Saturday night, per source. “Once you stay at Jerrry’s house, he doesn’t lose his guy,” said source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2020
The 56-yard-old McCarthy was in charge of the Packers from 2006 through Week 13 of the 2018 season. He led the Packers to a 125-77-2 record in the regular season, winning six NFC North crowns. Under McCarthy, the Packers won Super Bowl XLV in 2010, at which point McCarthy owned a 5-2 record in the postseason.
After that Super Bowl victory, though, the Packers went 5-6 in the playoffs, including a stunning one-and-done in the 2011 postseason, after the Packers had completed a 15-1 season.
The Cowboys are coming off an 8-8 season, a year after reaching the divisional round in the NFC playoffs.