BOSTON (CBS) — With the season officially over, the Patriots’ business has turned toward next season.
To that end, the team on Monday announced the signing of seven players to future contracts.
Those players are:
WR Quincy Adeboyejo
LB Terez Hall
DB Obi Melifonwu
DB Adarius Pickett
WR Devin Ross
DL Nick Thurman
OL Najee Toran
All seven players were on the Patriots’ practice squad to end the year.
Melifonwu has suited up for the Patriots in two games back in 2018. Adeboyejo caught 106 passes for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns at Ole Miss. Ross caught 143 passes for 1,643 yards and seven touchdowns in his collegiate career at Colorado.