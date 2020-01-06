BOSTON (CBS) — It looks like the Patriots will have some pretty big holes to fill this offseason, and that isn’t just limited to their roster. It extends to their coaching staff as well, and there may be a vacancy on that front in the next few days.
While offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is set to interview with a trio of teams about becoming their new head coach later this week, special teams/wide receivers coach Joe Judge may already be gone from the New England coaching staff by that point. Judge reportedly met with Mississippi State officials about becoming their new head coach on Sunday, according to FootballScoop.com.
Judge, who played for the Bulldogs and was then part of their coaching staff, is a top candidate for the job, according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
The 37-year-old has become a hot commodity in the coaching world this offseason, drawing interest from the New York Giants for their head coach opening. And now that New England’s season is over following a Wild-Card loss to the Titans on Saturday night, Judge and others on Bill Belichick’s staff can start focusing on their own futures.
Judge joined the Patriots in 2012 after serving as a special teams assistant under Nick Saban at Alabama, serving the same role in New England. He was promoted to New England’s special teams coordinator for the 2015 season and has held the position since, but added receivers coach to his resume for 2019.
Now, it would appear Judge is ready to head back to his alma mater to run his own team.