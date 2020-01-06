BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots season is over. That has opened the door for Josh McDaniels to have some head coaching interviews this week.
With no Patriots game to plan for, McDaniels will have two of his three interviews this week, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. McDaniels will interview with the New York Giants about their head coaching vacancy on Wednesday, and his hometown Cleveland Browns on Friday.
The Carolina Panthers are also interested in chatting with New England’s offensive coordinator about their new head coach gig, but no day has been announced for that meeting.
McDaniels has been calling the shots for New England’s offense since 2012, when he started his second stint on the Patriots sideline alongside Bill Belichick. He was head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2009-2010, but was fired during his second season after a 3-9 start, finishing his only stint as a head coach at 11-17. He was set to become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts two years ago, but backed out of the job after Robert Kraft offered to make him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in football.
According to a report last week, McDaniels has already started to round up assistant coaches for his next staff.