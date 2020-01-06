Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — We’re fully in the throes of flu season and some experts believe it’s on track to be one of the worst in decades.
According to the CDC, so far, there have been more than 6.4 million Americans sickened by the flu and at least 2,900 deaths, including some children.
Flu activity is expected to remain high through mid-January. While there is a chance it has already peaked, the worst may be yet to come, which means many more people could get sick and die.
But it’s still not too late to get a flu shot. In fact, the flu season can last into May, so if you or your children have not been vaccinated, please do so as soon as possible.