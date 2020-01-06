Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Thousands of Subaru and Mercedes-Benz owners are being warned about issues with their cars as part of two separate recalls.
Nearly 77,000 Subaru Ascents may have issues with the hydraulic sensor in the transmission.
Officials said the sensor may not measure fluid pressure properly, increasing the risk of a crash.
Owners should look for recall notices in the mail by the end of this month.
In a separate recall, Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 750,000 older cars because glass from the sun roof could suddenly detach.
The recall includes several makes and models from 2001-2011.
Mercedes will inspect your sunroof and bonding agent and replace the glass if needed.