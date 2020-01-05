



FOXBORO (CBS) — Titans cornerback Logan Ryan was in the right place at the right time to drive the stake through the heart of the Patriots’ season on Saturday night. Afterwards, he wanted to get something off his chest.

The former Patriot is now a veteran leader on the Titans, and he told reporters shortly after his game-clinching pick-six that he didn’t really appreciate hearing former teammate Kyle Van Noy talk about a “revenge tour” earlier this week.

“That organization has so much class,” Ryan said of the Patriots. “So like, my guy Kyle Van Noy calling it a revenge tour … just play ball, Kyle. Like, you know, I’m sure you’re gonna see this. But he’s one of the hyenas. He’s on a revenge tour. ‘Why not start with the Titans?’ Honestly, he’s gonna ride the wave of the Patriots, but Tom Brady doesn’t do that. Julian Edelman doesn’t do that. Devin McCourty, Gilly Lock [Stephon Gilmore] don’t do that. And Kyle Van Noy’s running his mouth, giving us bulletin-board material about his revenge tour. His revenge tour ended early.”

Earlier this week, when trying to put a positive spin on the Patriots having to play on wild-card weekend after losing the bye, Van Noy made his “revenge tour” comments.

“We have a chance to go on a revenge tour, and what better way to start off than with Tennessee, who we lost to last year,” Van Noy said on Monday.

Ryan, who returned a late Tom Brady interception for an interception, played at Rutgers, as did both McCourty twins, Duron Harmon, and Mohamed Sanu. So Ryan said he expected to hear about his Van Noy comments.

“I’m sure I’ll hear something in the group chat about it from my guys over there,” Ryan said. “But Dev, Duron, J-Mac. I’m sorry, I had to say it. My man Van Noy’s been tripping. So his revenge tour ended early, so I hope he enjoyed it.”

Van Noy and Ryan were only briefly teammates in New England, with Van Noy being acquired via trade midway through Ryan’s final season in New England. Suffice it to say, despite sharing a locker room for the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time, the two players didn’t develop the world’s strongest bond.