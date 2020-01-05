WEST BOYLSTON (CBS) — If your Christmas tree is still up, chances are you’re wondering what the best way to get rid of it is. Enter: a farm in West Boylston where some goats would love to have it.
Goats Bun and Daisy are part of Melissa Ortiz’s family. “They’re very picky eaters,” said Ortiz.
Dozens of newly cast-off evergreens, free of tinsel, lights, and ornaments are lying around their farm. They will make the hungry goats happy.
Last year, Bun and Daisy became the de facto local recycler of 110 Christmas trees.
“My family would bring their Christmas tree. My mom would bring her’s. My friends would bring theirs,” explained Ortiz. “The next thing you know they were stripping them down so fast we were running out.”
She posted a plea for trees on Facebook. “Next thing you know I had the local fire department, they run a tree drive.”
Word has spread. This season, people are dropping off trees in the family’s front yard.
“It’s easier to come here and recycle them over and the goats enjoy them.”
As of Sunday, the Ortiz family farm was up to 65 donated former Christmas trees.
The two goats can eat a tree a day.