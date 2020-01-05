BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said that while New Hampshire’s middle class is performing well compared to other states in the country, she still believes residents would benefit from her plan for a “bold structural economic change.”
Warren sat down with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller, who asked the Democratic presidential candidate if she believes significant change is needed in New Hampshire even though the state is fifth in average income for a middle class family. New Hampshire also has an unemployment rate of 2.6 percent, one point below the national rate.
“I don’t know. It kind of depends on who you talk to out there,” said Warren.
Warren said New Hampshire has the highest levels of student loan debt, and said she speaks to residents who don’t believe the numbers tell the whole story.
“Families, instead of being able to save money are in debt. They’re trying to take care of their parents who are seniors, trying to save for their kids and save for their own retirements. The middle class squeeze is real,” she said.