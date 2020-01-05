Everybody Saw This End Coming And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsA eulogy for the 2019 Patriots, a team that always had this end coming. Plus some notes on Tom Brady's age-42 season, where the playoff loss went wrong, and much more.

'The Future Is The Future': Bill Belichick Not Yet Ready To Examine Tom Brady's Status With PatriotsTom Brady's status with the Patriots remains up in the air. Bill Belichick isn't quite ready to look into the future.

Logan Ryan Rips Kyle Van Noy: 'His Revenge Tour Ended Early'Titans cornerback Logan Ryan was in the right place at the right time to drive the stake through the heart of the Patriots' season on Saturday night. Afterwards, he wanted to get something off his chest.

What's Next? Tom Brady Just One Of Many Patriots Veterans With Uncertain FuturesHere's a look toward the future. With the offseason abruptly beginning in early January for the first time in a very long time in Foxboro, here's a list of which players are set to become free agents and/or retire this offseason.

Ups & Downs: Another No-Show By Patriots Offense In Wild-Card Loss To TitansSaturday night was one big downer in Foxboro. And now the Patriots season is over.