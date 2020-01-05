CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Amesbury News, Boston News, Dog Rescued


AMESBURY (CBS) — A dog is safe and warm Sunday thanks to firefighters in Amesbury. Navia, a pit bull, was found in Clark’s Pond after she fell through the ice.

Police said they initially received a call about a runaway dog.

“Firefighters T.J. Poussard and Mike Sweeney jumped into action and made their way onto the thin ice to save the dog’s life,” Amesbury Police said in a video posted to Facebook. They got a hold of Navia and brought her back to safety.

The dog had been in the freezing water for less than 10 minutes, said police.

She was returned to her owners.

