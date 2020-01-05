Comments
RAYNHAM (CBS) — A man and a woman are accused of breaking into a house and robbing the man inside at gunpoint last week. Derek Martin, 32, of Fall River, and Jessica Toomey, 31, also of Fall River, were arrested Friday.
Officers responded to Tearall Road around 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day. According to police, the pair assaulted the homeowner, Martin pistol-whipped his face, and they took cash and a cell phone.
Both had been to the man’s house before and it doesn’t appear the crime was random.
Martin and Toomey were charged with armed home invasion, witness intimidation, and threatening to commit a crime. They will be arraigned Monday.
Police said the victim’s face was cut up but he refused medical treatment.