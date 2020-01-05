PLYMOUTH (CBS) — Hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil in Plymouth to honor a 13-year-old killed by an alleged drunk driver last week. Sunday would have been Claire Zisserson‘s 14th birthday.
On the morning of Dec. 29, police said 31-year-old Gregory Goodsell drove his Hi-Way Safety Systems pickup truck into a Subaru carrying Claire, her mother, and 13-year-olf Kendall Zemotel in Pembroke.
Claire passed away and the two other victims were seriously injured.
“Everyone was in a lot of shock because it happened so fast. A lot of people could believe what was going on or they just didn’t want to believe it was real. It was just tough,” said Zack Adams, a friend of Claire.
Vigil organizer Katie Kearney said, “The kids really needed to get together and see that these adults are here for them and everybody’s here to help them.”
The hour-long vigil was emotional, full of tears and heartfelt hugs as students of Rising Tide Charter, where Claire went to school, comforted one another.
“The outpouring of support that we’ve felt and received regarding this tragic event has been really, really heartwarming and helpful during what’s been really tough,” said Principal Michael O’Keefe.
Zack added, “I think Claire would’ve been very happy. Up there, I’m sure she’s looking down at us and she’s saying, ‘wow.'”